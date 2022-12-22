Braathen leads 1st run of Madonna di Campiglio night slalom

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Lucas Braathen has established a commanding lead in the opening run of the World Cup night slalom on the Canalone Miramonti course. Braathen stands 0.42 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard and 0.50 ahead of Linus Strasser. Braathen won the opening slalom of the season 11 days ago in Val d’Isere, France,then was also first in a giant slalom in Alta Badia last weekend. Norwegians have won the last five slaloms stretching back to last season as Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath took two each to end the last campaign before Braathen’s victory this month.

