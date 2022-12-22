HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Led by Darlinstone Dubar’s 23 points, the Hofstra Pride defeated the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers 96-48 on Thursday. The Pride are now 7-6 on the season

