Extra days off leave Brock Purdy in good shape for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy wasn’t sure he’d make it through his second NFL start or if a hard hit to his sore ribs and oblique would force him out. Purdy survived just fine, delivering another winning performance for the San Francisco 49ers and now has the benefit of a few extra days off to feel much healthier before start No. 3 on Saturday against Washington. Purdy couldn’t even throw in practice before last Thursday’s 21-13 win at Seattle that clinched the NFC West title but has been able to do much more the first two days of practice this week.

