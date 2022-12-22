Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia has bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season by landing commitments from two wide receiver transfers from other Southeastern Conference teams. Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC’s top 15 in yards receiving in 2022. Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches. Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns. They aren’t eligible to play for the Bulldogs in this season’s College Football Playoff.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.