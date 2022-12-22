Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3. The Kings had to fight back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, but Kempe scored his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson with 1:37 left in overtime to sweep their three-game homestand and get their fourth victory in a row. Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, but the Flames couldn’t get their third straight road win. Dan Vladar allowed four goals on 32 shots.

