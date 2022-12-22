Michigan’s Oluwatimi endured a heavy heart in standout year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi lost three friends and former teammates at Virginia and four days later, his father had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Oluwatimi endured the heartache and finished off a college football season that was better than his dreams. The graduate transfer wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season and that he won the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center. Oluwatimi didn’t expect to become the first Michigan player to win the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the top interior lineman on either side of the ball. Michian plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot a national title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.