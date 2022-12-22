Pickett nearly misses triple-double, Penn St tops Quinnipiac

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett finished an assist shy of a triple-double and Penn State defeated Quinnipiac 77-68. Moving the game time up by four hours because of weather didn’t affect Pickett, who is the only player in the country averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine assists in his bid for his second triple-double of the season. Tyrese Williams scored 16 points for the Bobcats. Pickett capped a 9-0 run with a jumper for an 11-5 lead. Over the last five minutes of the first half Penn State had a 13-3 run to lead 33-23 at the break.

