Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case. The International Testing Agency says Lyu tested positive for the endurance boosting hormone EPO on Oct. 30 while he was training. The substance which helps produce more red blood cells is banned in sports. The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted. Lyu is now aged 38 and was the oldest-ever weightlifting Olympic gold medalist winning the men’s 81-kilogram category in Tokyo last year. He said then he would target the 2024 Paris Olympics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.