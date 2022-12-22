Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB’s independent arbitrator

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29. The suspension was for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Bauer denied the accusation. Major League Baseball said arbitrator Martin Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinstated Bauer immediately.

