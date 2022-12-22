Wilson hits 1,000 points as No 4 Kansas beats Harvard 68-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54. Wilson reached the 1,000-point mark in his career in the game. The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24. Kevin McCullar added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams had 10. Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.

