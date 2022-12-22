Wilson’s poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson had another lousy performance for the New York Jets and was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad a few hours before a disappointing 19-3 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson went 9 of 18 for 92 yards with an interception and a dismal 41.9 rating for the Jets, whose playoff hopes took a devastating hit with their fourth straight loss. Wilson was making his second start after a three-game benching because Mike White is sidelined with a rib injury. Coach Robert Saleh said he’s not prepared to consider who’ll start the next game.

