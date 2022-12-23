Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Champions League is set to be revamped in the 2024-25 season as part of reforms that should add a third club soccer competition for the continent. The Asian Football Confederation says the marquee Champions League would be cut to 24 teams instead of the current 40. They would play eight guaranteed games in an opening league stage instead of the current six in a traditional group stage. The proposal echoes changes agreed this year for Europe’s Champions League where a new format takes effect in 2024 with a 36-team league stage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.