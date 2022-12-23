Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Alex Stalock made 27 saves in his return from a concussion to help last-place Chicago snap an 11-game home losing streak (0-10-1) and earn just its second win in 18 games overall (2-15-1). Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh also scored as the Blackhawks won at the United Center for the first time since Nov. 3. Marcus Bjork had a goal and and assist and Kirill Marchenko scored on a power play as the Blue Jackets lost their sixth straight. Blue Jackets rookie Daniil Tarasov allowed four goals on Chicago’s first 20 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo.

