Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth $5M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year’s highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping $5 million. The luxury “Emperor Package” includes a five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa at Caesars Palace during race week with numerous amenities, including access to a personal driver and Rolls-Royce and two tickets to an Adele concert. The multimillion-dollar experience also grants VIP access to a 4,700-square-foot terrace overlooking the Strip. The November race in Vegas is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula One’s agenda next year.

