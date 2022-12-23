DeRozan’s jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with a season-high 44 points. Julius Randle finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls’ comeback from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter was aided by poor foul shooting by the Knicks, who finished 15 for 26 from the line, including four misses in the final 1:06.

