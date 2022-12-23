Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points , including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106. Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s. Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds,

