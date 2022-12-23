France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi retires from soccer

PARIS (AP) — France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has announced his retirement from soccer. The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for Les Bleus three years ago. Matuidi wrote on his Twitter page that “it’s with a lump in my throat that I’m turning the page now.” He was a tough ball-winning midfielder with great stamina and good passing skills. Matuidi won four French league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and three in Italy with Juventus. After two seasons in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami he was without a club this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.