Lakers’ Davis out indefinitely with right foot injury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed. Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket. Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games over the previous two seasons, and the star big man’s latest significant injury is a major blow to the Lakers’ hopes of contention. Los Angeles had won 10 of 16 with Davis playing superbly.