Marquette’s Wrightsil says he’s having season-ending surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil says he will have season-ending surgery. Wrightsil disclosed his plans on social media. The 2021-22 NAIA player of the year transferred to Marquette after leading Loyola New Orleans to the NAIA championship last season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in June and appeared in three games for Marquette before the knee issue kept him from playing again. Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for Marquette. The 6-foot-7 forward had averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season.

