Maxi Moralez to leave NYC, return to Argentina’s Racing
NEW YORK (AP) — Midfielder Maxi Moralez is rejoining Argentina’s Racing after six seasons with New York City in Major League Soccer. The 35-year-old had 36 goals and 60 assists in 194 games over all competitions, helping NYC win the 2021 MLS title. Morales played from Racing from 2005-07, went to Moscow, then was loaned back. He spent 2009-11 at Vélez Sársfield and went to Italy with Atalanta from 2011-15, then to Mexico’s León from 2016-17.