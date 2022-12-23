Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of overtime to stake the Pelicans to a four-point lead, and Oklahoma City never recovered. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 44 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Oklahoma City, which had a three-game winning streak end.

