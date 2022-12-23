Ovechkin moves into 2nd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Jets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. They’ve won four in a row. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute left in the third period to set off a wild celebration by teammates and a standing ovation from the crowd, which chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” Washington’s longtime captain scored in the first period to match Howe’s mark. He’s now 92 back of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Jets have lost two in a row and three of four.

