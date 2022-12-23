Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in his NHL-best 19th win. Boston has won four in a row and leads the NHL with 56 points entering the Christmas break. Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves before getting pulled after two periods. The Devils lost for the seventh time in eight games and dropped to 3-6-2 in December.

