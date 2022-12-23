Spotters didn’t miss Parker head injury in Pats-Cards game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and NFLPA have determined spotters assigned to watch players for concussions were aware New England wide receiver DeVante Parker had a possible head injury on Dec. 12, and they were in position to prevent him from playing. After reviewing the incident in a game against the Cardinals, the league and the players’ union said the spotters never had to ask the officials to remove Parker for a concussion evaluation because Arizona threw a challenge flag to stop play. The parties said the game-day concussion checklist was followed.

