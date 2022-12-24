Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — The coldest regular-season game in Cleveland history ended with a jarring chill for the Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had his second home game ended by a sack, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute, with tight end David Njoku dropping a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left. Watson was thrown for a loss on Cleveland’s last play as the Browns lost 17-10 to the New Orleans Saints. The Browns blew a 10-0 lead and were eliminated from the playoffs by a New Orleans team that finally won an outdoor game in its seventh try.

