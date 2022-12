HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks. The event will be held amid fallout from Hockey Canada’s handling of explosive sexual assault allegations tied to its world junior team in 2003 and 2018. No charges have been filed but investigations may not be over. The event begins Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.