Former USC, Pitt QB Slovis says he’s transferring to BYU

Former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis says he’s transferring to BYU. Slovis announced his decision on social media by tweeting a picture showing himself in a BYU uniform. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Slovis will compete for the starting job at BYU in the program’s first season in the Big 12 Conference, which the Cougars join after playing as an independent since the 2011 season. Slovis struggled in his only season at Pitt. He completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

