Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland’s arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win over the Browns. Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints came in 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints’ 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left. Kamara scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter. That was set up by Daniel Sorensen’s interception of Watson. The Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit.

