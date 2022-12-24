Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry has missed the past four games for the defending champions. The Warriors say he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

