Published 1:07 PM

Seattle U defeats George Washington 85-67

HONOLULU (AP) — Cameron Tyson’s 20 points helped Seattle U defeat George Washington 85-67 on Sunday.

Tyson was 5 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks (9-4). Brandton Chatfield scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Emeka Udenyi shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Viktor Rajkovic also had 12 points.

The Colonials (6-7) were led by Brendan Adams, who recorded 19 points. Maximus Edwards added 16 points for George Washington. In addition, James Bishop had 12 points.

Seattle U led George Washington 41-24 at the half, with Rajkovic (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Seattle U outscored George Washington by one point over the final half, while Tyson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

