Arsenal fights back to extend league lead to 7 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal showed how to fight back on English soccer’s traditionally busy Boxing Day by beating West Ham 3-1 to stretch its lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points. Newcastle moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday. That pushed defending champion Manchester City down to third. Eddie Nketiah sealed Arsenal’s victory in front of former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger by finishing off a slick move to fill the void of the injured Gabriel Jesus and earn Arsenal a 10th straight home win in the Premier League. The seven games on Monday were the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

