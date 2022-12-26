Marshall leads short-handed Pelicans past Pacers, 113-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-93. CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which was missing top scorer Zion Williamson along with Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Myles Turner scored 14 points for Indiana. New Orleans had its best first-half defensive effort of the season, holding Indiana to 38 points on 14 baskets.

