Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Attilio Biasca scored 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland. Lorenzo Canonica and Jeremy Jabola also scored for Switzerland. Jonas Taibel had two assists, while Kevin Pasche stopped 14 shots. Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen scored for Finland. Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves. Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors. The United States opened the tournament by beating Latvia 5-2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.