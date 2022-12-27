AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers

A person familiar with the deal says veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers. The deal includes a vesting option for an additional season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized and there was no public announcement from the club. Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons. He spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Texas earlier this month signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.