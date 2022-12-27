Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to a $73 million, 6-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.