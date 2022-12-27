Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked the Boston Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds. Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points in 20 minutes as Boston won its third game in a row. Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points with nine assists for the Rockets. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak in Chicago on Monday.

