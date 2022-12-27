Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans

Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles start 8-0 before missing four games with a high ankle sprain. After Philadelphia allowed 152 yards rushing in its first loss of the season, to Washington on Nov. 14, the team signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Joseph and Suh have solidified a deep unit and their presence has helped Davis, who returned to the lineup on Dec. 4.

