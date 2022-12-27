Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns. Jani Lampinen made 22 saves for Finland, a day after it lost 3-2 in overtime to underdog Switzerland. Peter Repcik scored in the first and third periods in Slovakia’s first game of the tournament. Elsewhere at the world juniors, Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced as Sweden blanked Germany 1-0.

