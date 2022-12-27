Henigan’s three TD passes lead Memphis past Utah State 38-10

DALLAS (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns as Memphis beat Utah State 38-10 in the First Responder Bowl. Caden Prieskorn caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half for Memphis. Chris Howard added a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers, who finished 7-6. Bishop Davenport threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs and Connor Coles kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal for Utah State, which finished 6-7.

