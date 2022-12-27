James helps Lakers stop 4-game slide with win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped a four-game slide, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110. James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in a reserve role. Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 15.

