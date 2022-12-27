Roope Hintz scores twice, Stars beat Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his second goal of the game with 52.3 seconds left to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars, winners of three of four. Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. In the final minute, Hintz found a loose puck on the right side and fired it by Saros

