Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.