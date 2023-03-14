AP source: Saints’ Thomas agrees to new 1-year contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has agreed to a new one-year contract worth between $10 million and $15 million for the 2023 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the new incentive-laden agreement has not been announced. Thomas already was under contract. But the Saints would have been virtually certain to release him into free agency by the end of this week if the receiver had not agreed to scrap his previous deal. Thomas set an NFL record for catches in a season with 149 in 2019. But the two-time All-Pro has played in just 10 games since because of injuries.

