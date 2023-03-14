Canucks beat West-leading Stars 5-2 for 5th straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored midway through the second period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory. Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Guillaume Brisebois and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots in the finale of a six-game homestand. Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, and Matt Murray made 15 saves. The Stars lost for the first time on a six-game trip that ends with games in Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Saturday night.

