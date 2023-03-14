Coyotes beat Flames 4-3 in OT to extend points streak to 6

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd scored at 3:10 of overtime and the Arizona Coyotes extended their points streak to six with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Clayton Keller scored twice, including a go-ahead, short-handed tally at 2:01 of the third period for his 31st goal of the season. Matias Maccelli also scored for Arizona. Keller became the first Coyotes player with 30 goals in a season in 11 years. The last was Radim Vrbata, who had 35 goals in 2011-12. Mikael Backlund, Jonathan Huberdeau and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, five points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. Connor Ingram stopped 42 shots for Arizona, while Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves for Calgary.

