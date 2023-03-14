Davis, Lakers lead by 35 at half, beat Pelicans 123-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis has 35 points and 17 rebounds, Malik Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 36-point, second-quarter lead on their way to a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley finished with 24 points for the Lakers, who hit 15 of their 18 3s before halftime. The result moved the Lakers a game ahead of New Orleans as both teams try to stay in contention for a postseason berth. Brandon Ingram returned to New Orleans’ lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. His 22 points were not nearly enough. The Pelicans trailed 75-40 at halftime and never got closer than 13 points in the fourth quarter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.