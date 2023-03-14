Draisaitl, McDavid carry Oilers past Senators, 6-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice to reach 100 points for the season, NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night. Draisaitl pushed his season goals total to 44. He’s second in the league in scoring, 29 points behind McDavid. McDavid had his 73rd assist on Draisaitl’s second goal and scored into an empty net with 2:13 left for his 56th goal. Derek Ryan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves. Timmy Stutzle scored twice for Ottawa, giving him 34 for the season. Brady Tkachuk added his 27th goal, and Mads Sogaard stopped 27 shots. Ottawa was lost three in a row.

