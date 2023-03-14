Gaudreau has 5 points as Blue Jackets beat Sharks 6-5 in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored his second goal of the game with 43 seconds left in overtime, giving him five points on the night as the Columbus Blue Jackets topped the San Jose Sharks 6-5. Gaudreau beat Kaapo Kahkonen after the Sharks’ goaltender stopped Patrick Laine on a 2-on-0 break. Boone Jenner scored twice, and Liam Foudy and Kent Johnson added goals to help Columbus end a four-game losing streak. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves and recorded an assist for his first NHL point. William Eklund scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks. Logan Couture, Nikolai Knyzhov, Kevin Labanc and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose, which lost its fourth in a row and seventh straight at home.

