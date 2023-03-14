Gauff, Fritz advance to quarterfinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game. Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan. Next up for Gauff is No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced in three sets. Defending men’s champion Taylor Fritz moved on, as well as No. 5 Daniil Medvedev.

