Hendricks signs, Pipkins agrees to terms with Chargers

Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins agreed to terms on a three-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team also announced the signing of linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year deal. They also placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, who were exclusive rights free agents. Pipkins was drafted in the third round out of Division II Sioux Falls in 2019 but finally came into his own last year. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound lineman started 15 games, including the playoffs, at right tackle last season as the Chargers made the postseason for the first time since 2018.

